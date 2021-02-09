Man looking for help from readers in tracing information about his father

A UK resident is hoping to trace any information on his birth father who may have lived in the Co Kildare area.

Anthony Marsland said he believes his father John Francis Farley (Farrelly) may have links to north Leinster or north east Leinster.

Anthony writes:



As emotional as this is for me and will be for my paternal family, it is a journey I’ve travelled for many years, I’m reaching out to my father’s family to join me.



DNA Ancestry recently looking for John Francis Farley (Farrelly) born circa 1932...who I believe tragically died in a road traffic accident sometime after 2000.



I know it is a broad range but my 74% Irish ancestry tells me I have family who lived or are still living in the North Leinster and East Connacht or North East Leinster and South Ulster regions.



John travelled to and lived in America, Ireland and England.



I was born in Salford, Manchester, in October 1963 to Maureen Glynn and John; he had arrived in England in the early 1960’s.



Working for Fairclough’s in Manchester on the roads as a navvy he met my mum through a shared like of Irish Dancing and he also enjoyed wrestling as a spectator sport.



John visited me at my birth at Hope Hospital Salford, The Salford Royal, continuing to visit until I was about 3 years old; I understand he then returned home? I’ve since learnt possibly to a wife and children.

The last address I had for John is Upper West Grove in Chorlton-Cum-Hardy.

I don’t know if this is relevant however my research has revealed Joe & Peter Lally, Frank McEllan, Thomas Welch and Joseph O’Leary were included on the electoral register at this address.



You cannot imagine what it is like to walk down a street and wonder if you are related to the person you have just passed or to look in a mirror and ask: "Who Am I?"



I have a family of my own now and would like to piece together my origins.



If any of this seems familiar or you may have information that would help please get in touch.



Anthony's email address is: Anthony_Marsland@btinternet.com.