Posted packages were allegedly opened in County Kildare before delivery

A man who allegedly opened postal packages containing vouchers and gift cards appeared at Naas District Court on February 3.

Nigel Byrne, 41, whose address was given as Allenwood Middle, Allenwood, was prosecuted for allegedly opening packages without the consent of the owner between December 2019 and October 2020.

His wife Ciara Byrne, 34, whose address was also given as Allenwood Middle, Allenwood, faces an allegation of possessing stolen property on 5 October 2020.

Sgt Jim Kelly said complaints were received alleging that a number of cards were chased by the defendant’s wife.

He said packages were posted and obtained from the post without permission.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to March 24.