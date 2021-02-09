Project seeking memories of retired Kildare gardaí and their families to mark 100 years of force

A group representing retired gardaí wants to record the memories of retired officers and their families to mark the centenary of the founding of the force in 1922.

The Garda Síochána Retired Members Association (GSRMA), based in Dublin, wants to hear from previously serving gardaí or their families who have memories, photographs, documents dating back through the decades to the 1920s.

The Association said: "Today, the 9th February 2021, one year out from the 100th anniversary, the Garda Síochána Retired Members Association (GSRMA) announces an exciting project called Capturing our History – an Oral History of An Garda Síochána 1922-2022.

"This project will record and capture the oral living history policing in modern times. It will also seek to add to the lore of recorded history of the service.

"Our appeal is to all retired members, serving members of the Garda Síochána, their families and the wider public for their participation in this worthwhile event.

They possess photographs, records and memories/recollections of their service across the length and breadth of Ireland especially in some notable and dark times in the turbulent history of our nation.

"It’s vital that this unique history is not lost."





The Garda Síochána Retired Members Association has 6,000 members, some of whom served with the initial members appointed in 1922.



The Provisional Government of the Irish Free State set up a committee to organise a new police force. This committee met in the Gresham Hotel on the 9 February 1922.

Present for this meeting was Michael Collins, Eamon Duggan, Richard Mulcahy, Eoin O’Duffy, Michael Staines and some former policemen.

Historic events followed very quickly. On the 22 February 1922 the Civic Guard was formed and this was followed by the

foundation of An Garda Síochána on 8 August 1923. The Dublin Metropolitan Police was amalgamated into the Garda Síochána in 1925.

One of the most symbolic events occurred on 17 August 1922 when the new police force marched into Dublin Castle.

More information

For more information on this project, contact: (01) 478 1525;

Email: info@gardaretired.com;

Web: www.gardaretired.com;

Facebook: Garda Retired;

Address: 5 Harrington Street, Dublin D08 AE6X.