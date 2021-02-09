Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 9

The death has occurred of Lisa Walsh (née Hearns)

Kilmeague, Kildare / Hollywood, Wicklow



Walsh (nee Hearns), Lisa, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare and late of Hollywood, Co. Wicklow, February 8th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, after a courageous battle with cancer fought with dignity, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Shay, her two sons Mark and James, parents Joe and Bernie, brothers Joseph and Padraidh, sisters Olive and Maeve, father in law Jimmy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Lisa. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Lisa's Funeral Service can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link www.memoriallane.ie/livestream

Lisa's family thank everyone for their support and kind messages since she became ill, but ask that due to current HSE restrictions the house be strictly private.

The funeral cortège will be leaving her residence at approx. 10.30am on Wednesday morning en route to the Holy Trinity Church, Allen, for 11am private funeral Mass. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

The death has occurred of Orla DUANE

Newbridge, Kildare



DUANE Orla February 7, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of the West Middlesex Hospital London. Formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Cherished mother of Dylan, Billie and Jude. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters. Cremation this Friday (February 12) at Mortlake Crematorium, Richmond. Private family ceremony will take place later.

May she rest in Peace.

Please leave your condolence message on the RIP condolence section below, thank you.

The death has occurred of Sr. Marie Thérèse MALLON

Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Newry, Down



MALLON, Sr. Marie Thérèse (Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Newry, Co. Down) - February 8, 2021. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends.



May She Rest in Peace



Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge on Wednesday, February 10 at 11am and can be viewed onthe parish webcam at www.newbridgeparish.ie/ webcam/ Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Savage

Rose Lodge , Kilpierce, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Rathangan, Kildare



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Beechpark Nursing Home

Husband of the late Catherine (Noelle)

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Jenny (and her partner Howard) and Christine (and her husband Damien) grandchildren Molly, Poppy, Ryan, Jessica and Isabelle, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Tuesday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, for funeral service at 3pm. Tony's cremation service will be available to view from 3pm at the following link;

https://vimeo.com/event/153499

The death has occurred of Micheál Patrick Behan

Leinster Lodge, Athy, Kildare



(06-01-1948 to 07/02/2021)

Micheál passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Needed, wanted and loved by all those close to him. We were so very blessed to have him. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Claire and brothers Patrick and James (Jim). Deeply mourned by his loving wife Vera, of fifty years, sons Gavin and Michael, daughters Sarah, Emily, Veralouise and Ruth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, sisters Breada and Clare, extended family and many friends.

Micheál will be making his final journey from Leinster Lodge on Wednesday morning to arrive for Requiem Mass in St. Michael's Parish Church , Athy for 11am, limited to ten people. The cortège will journey via Ballyroe and Wright's Cross.

The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.