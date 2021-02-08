Teenager loses appeal on jail sentence over filming 12 year old girl in sex act

A teenager who filmed a 12-year-old girl performing oral sex on him while his friends took photographs has lost an appeal against the severity of his four-year sentence.

The appellant, who was 16 at the time of the offences, later threatened to send the photos to a sport club his victim was involved with if she refused to perform oral sex on one of his friends. A probation officer's report that was seen by the Court of Appeal stated that the teenager does not accept that he engaged in harmful sexual behaviour and had claimed that his victim consented. He showed no understanding of the harm caused to his victim, the report said, and engaged in a "victim blaming narrative" before refusing to engage further with the probation officer.

The teenager pleaded guilty in June 2019 to two counts of defilement of a child under the age of 15 on August 21 and August 25, 2015 and he was sentenced to four years in prison. The sentencing judge, Mr Justice Michael White, described the offence as "cruel" and said he was concerned that the defendant had minimized the offence to probation officers by portraying it as a minor offence or "something that got out of hand".

At an earlier appeal hearing, lawyers for the teenager argued that Mr Justice White had failed to sufficiently take into account the appellant's young age at the time of the offence and a number of mitigating factors including that he had no previous convictions, was of good character and saved the victim the distress of a trial by entering an early guilty plea.

Mr Justice John Edwards, sitting with Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, today, February 8, dismissed the appeal saying the sentencing judge had correctly identified a headline sentence of eight years and had given an appropriate discount of 50 per cent after taking into account the offender's guilty plea and his young age.

The appellant began exchanging messages with the victim via social media and in August 2015 they agreed to meet in a Dublin park. She was accompanied by a friend while he was with a group of young men. She said she was taken away from the group by the defendant and was required to put his penis in her mouth after being made to kneel on the ground. She said she felt "really dirty" and ran off when it was over. She said some of the young men present took photos of what had happened and gardai later discovered that the boy had filmed the incident on his mobile phone. He had also sent the video to another person.

The victim was shown some of the photos before she left the park and said she felt that if anyone saw them it would ruin her reputation.

Four days later they met again and this time the defendant was again with a group of young men. When he got her alone she again put his penis in her mouth after he pushed her down. The appellant then told her that she had to perform oral sex on his younger friend or he would reveal the photos of the previous incident to her sport club. In a victim impact statement the girl said: “They have taken away my teen years as I'm a prisoner in my own home and I know I'll carry this burden for the rest of my life. Although I am working hard to come back from this, I'm still terrified.”