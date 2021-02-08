KWETB teachers and pupils praised for adapting to Covid-19 restrictions during 2020

The chairman of the KWETB board has paid tribute to the staff and students of its education centres for their work during the pandemic.

Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick told the monthly board meeting on January 26 that teaching and learning during Covid-19 restrictions has been an onerous task for KWETB teachers and pupils and he said he wanted to acknowledge and thank everybody who adapted.

He added: “Everybody in KWETB really had to transform the way they worked during 2020.”

Chief executive Dr Deirdre Keyes said 2020 had been a very difficult and challenging year for KWETB due to the public health pandemic.

Dr Keyes said that despite Level 5 restrictions, all KWETB services remained fully active in terms of remote learning for students.

Enhanced e-learning plans, policies and supports have been implemented, the CEO said.

Ken Seery, Director of Further Education and Training at the KWETB said: “KWETB FET centres are following the directives of the Minister for Education and the Government to keep our learners and staff safe while continuing to offer learning opportunities.

“Our FET centres are closed for physical attendance, with some minimal exceptions for critical support and time-sensitive assessments.”

He added: “Learners will continue to be offered online learning opportunities to continue their courses.”