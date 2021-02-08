Volunteer group rescues motorists stuck in Curragh mud after 5km exercise

A volunteer group has been busy pulling out stranded vehicles stuck in the Curragh Plains recently.

Many families in Newbridge and Kildare town are using the amenity for their permitted 5km exercise during Covid-19 restrictions — but recent heavy rainfall has made the ground soft in places.

Leinster 4x4 Voluntary Response is a fully voluntary based group and registered with Kildare Public Participation Networks as a frontline organisation and is ready to act if emergency services require assistance.

Stranded

A recent call-out at 5pm on a cold Saturday evening involved parents stranded with two children in the car.

A spokesperson said: “Most of our vehicles are equipped for all terrain surfaces. We have over 40 signed up volunteers drivers all across the Leinster area.

“We have three 4 x 4 All Terrain Land Rover vehicles based in Newbridge, which cover the most of the Curragh Plains.

“All of the messages come in to us from cars being stuck on wet grass and get bogged down.

“We also patrol the area on a regular basis at peak times when the public are out the most, as in Friday to Sunday at approximately 4 to 6pm when we will come across a good few vehicles stuck on the grass.”

Gardaí are strictly enforcing the 5km limit and have issued hundreds of €100 fines for people found to be outside this radius without a reasonable excuse.

See more information on Leinster 4x4 Voluntary Response on the group's Facebook page.