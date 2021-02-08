Sallins GP says Covid-19 vaccines give us vital hope on the horizon

A Sallins GP has said that working during the Covid-19 pandemic has been exhausting but that the roll-out of vaccines is giving patients light at the end of the tunnel.

Dr David Mc Conaghy, a GP at Sallins Medical Centre and associate medical director at KDOC, said that GPs and their teams are the experts in delivering vaccination.

Dr McConaghy said: “GP practices across Kildare have never worked as hard as they have in the past 10 months to maintain the care of our communities and be the first port of call for those concerned about or suffering from Covid.

“Many of us have lost patients to Covid and indeed contracted the disease ourselves.

“It has been exhausting and challenging but the rollout of a vaccine is a good news story in relation to the pandemic and

hopefully we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”

The doctor said that getting people vaccinated will help to start to get things back to normal for the nation.

An agreement has being put in place between the HSE and GP practices to give the Covid-19 vaccine to patients over 70 years of age free of charge.

The roll-out is commencing in February/March 2021 but it depends on how soon we can get vaccine stock into Ireland. There is a high demand across the world for the vaccine.

Dr McConaghy said: “The rollout begins with over 85s first, progressing to over 80s, over 75s and then over 70s. Based on the 2016 census, there are about 20,000 people over 70 in Kildare.

“If older people get Covid-19 they are more likely than younger people to become very sick, require admission to hospital and ICU and die from the virus.

“It is important they get protection first to prevent death and suffering and reduce the pressure on our health service.”

Dr McConaghy said that GPs and their teams in Kildare give thousands of vaccines every year such as childhood vaccines, 'flu vaccines, pneumonia and hepatitis vaccines.

He added: “We know this cohort especially well and they are comfortable and confident in coming to us for vaccination.

“It is a safe environment — vaccine reactions are extremely rare and a doctor is always on site if required.

“Our own team has given over 950 'flu vaccines this winter and vaccinates over 200 babies annually.”

The GP added: “Some of our team have been fortunate enough to have received the vaccine (recently) and I had no problems aside from a sore arm for 24 hours.”

Dr McConaghy provided the following guide to the vaccination programme:

Q: How does it work?



A: The vaccine teaches your body to recognise and eliminate Covid virus if you are exposed to the virus.

Vaccination will reduce your chances of getting COVID, reduce the chance of you getting a severe infection requiring hospitalisation and probably reduces the chance of you spreading the disease (we don't have research information on this yet - it's too soon).



Q: How is it given?



A: It is injected into your upper arm - just like the 'flu vaccine.

There are 2 doses, the second coming a month after the first.

Most people are protected after the 2nd dose.



Q: What should I do if I want to get vaccinated?



A: Practice teams are now working on drawing up lists of priority patients for vaccination.



Your practice team will probably contact you in the coming month to set up an appointment for vaccination.



If you are interested in getting the vaccine regardless of your age, my suggestion would be that you email or write to your practice with your name, address, mobile phone number, email address, date of birth, PPS number and medical card number (if you have one).



You should mention that you wish to get the vaccine and consent to phone, text or email communication (many practices use these to contact patients) if this suits you. A younger relative or friend could help out with this if an older patient had difficulties.



Q: What do I expect on the day and how can I help my practice team when I attend for the vaccine?



A: Please arrive as close as possible to your appointment time.

Some practices will get your consent or permission to vaccinate in advance, some on the day you attend.

It's best to look at https://www2.hse.ie/covid- 19-vaccine/ in advance.

To make the process easier it's best to wear a T shirt and a coat/jacket which is easily taken off.

Please wear a mask when attending and sanitize your hands upon arrival.

You will check in at reception and then be called by your Practice Nurse or GP for the injection.

You will be asked to wait in the building for 15 minutes after the injection.

You will leave with an information leaflet and a date and time to return for the 2nd dose.

You will get a vaccine record card which should be kept in a safe place.



Q: Is COVID 19 vaccine safe?



A: Yes it is.

You cannot get COVID from the vaccine.

Experts in vaccines estimate the chance of a serious reaction to the vaccine is as low as 11 per million doses.

Common side effects are a sore arm, fever, aches, headache and swollen lymph glands near the injection site.

See https://www2.hse.ie/ covid-19-vaccine/ for the latest evidence based and fact checked information on the vaccine.