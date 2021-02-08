Government launches report on 'period poverty'

Today, the Department of Health and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth have jointly launched a report which examines the prevalence and impact of period poverty in Ireland.

The report has been produced by the Period Poverty Sub-Committee of the National Strategy for Women and Girls Strategy Committee. The Period Poverty Sub-Committee was chaired by the Department of Health.

In line with the recommendations of Oireachtas motions passed in early 2019, the Sub-Committee’s remit included establishing the extent of period poverty in Ireland and population cohorts most at risk. The Terms of Reference also included giving due consideration to the circumstances of young people under the age of 25, targeting of high-risk groups, stigma reduction and mainstreaming period poverty mitigation measures across all relevant Government Departments and public bodies.

Welcoming the report, Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Health, said: “I am very pleased to join my colleagues, Minister O’Gorman and Minister Feighan, in launching this important report. Period poverty has long been recognised as a serious issue, in terms of both women’s health and gender equality. This report demonstrates this Government’s commitment to working in cross-sectoral partnership to address gender and socio-economic inequalities. The report is also a testament to my own Department’s commitment, following the recommendations of the Scally Report, to giving women's health issues more consistent, expert and committed attention within the health system. I have no doubt that the report will prove to be a landmark step in understanding and addressing period poverty and I look forward to seeing its recommendations implemented.”