Kildare bog gets €35k grant for restoration project

Kildare projects and volunteers working to protect the Lodge Bog as well as rare butterflies, bats and birds in the county are to receive support from local biodiversity grants announced by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

The Foundation with support from the National Park and Wildlife Service is backing projects which involve communities in protecting biodiversity.

As part of the national grant round the Lodge Bog has been identified for significant investment which will see it further developed as an area of best practice in restoration.

Irish Peatland Conservation Council Kildare €35,028

Development of the Lodge Bog, Co Kildare into Ireland’s first peatland habitat best practice model for research, restoration and education resource. The installation of a new 38m raised bog bridge and seating, monitoring of flora and fauna, including the Large Heath Butterfly and Curlew. With the ethos ‘little ripples make big waves’ the aim is to make Lodge Bog a beacon that others can follow.

Nationally €300,000 is being provided in grants. Kildare citizen scientists will also be invited by experts at UCD to collect bat dropping samples to assist in a national species identification map. This represents a novel way to efficiently, cheaply and non-invasively, estimate the presence and biodiversity of Irish arthropod species.

While Kildare’s birdwatchers will be encouraged by BirdWatch Ireland to take part in surveys and to use new online ‘How to Guides’ to encourage and support local bird species.

Commenting on the grants, Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said:

“Climate action only works if it is connected to and relevant to local communities. We are delighted to partner with Government to support eight biodiversity projects nationally, many of which have a direct impact for Co Kildare. We recognise the uniqueness of the county in protecting peatlands and as the home of rare birds and butterflies and are delighted to be able to provide funding to support native species as well as the improvements to Lodge Bog.”

Malcolm Noonan, TD Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform added:

“It’s fantastic to see such worthwhile projects delivered by some of Ireland’s finest environmental NGOs benefit from this fund. I know from my own hands-on experience that local action on species conservation, habitat creation and restoration, coupled with community engagement and education, has the power to unlock transformative change for nature in Ireland. This is my Department’s second year collaborating with the Community Foundation for Ireland, and I’m delighted with the selection of such strategic and impactful projects. I look forward to visiting them when it is safe to do so.”

In 2020, the Community Foundation for Ireland provided over €15 million in grants.

Since its establishment, it have provided in excess of €65m to communities through strategic investments.



