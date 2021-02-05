County councillor plans to test GDPR naming rules for Kildare's illegal dumpers

Illegal dumping has increased 11% during Covid period

Cllr Brendan Wyse unhappy with GDPR rules

A Kildare county councillor said he is considering testing data or GDPR rules over the naming of those fined or convicted for illegal dumping.

At the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on February 5 Cllr Brendan Wyse said he disagreed with the rules that you cannot name and shame litter offenders.

Cllr Wyse was speaking  after a proposal by Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick the council take immediate measures within the Clane-Maynooth Municipal  District to alleviate the problem of illegal dumping which has “accelerated in recent  months.

He said he is considering  posting on social media the names of offenders, in breach of the rules, and see what happens. “GDPR is not helping,” he said.

Council executive, Ken Kavanagh, said that apart from other measures, there is still a need to change attitudes and behaviour to recognise that  littering/dumping is anti-social and devalues one’s environment. “At one level, such a  change can be achieved by the heightening of awareness of littering, its causes, and  its consequences.At another level, enforcement through fines and prosecutions is required,” he said.

The meeting heard that the council can use video footage from private citizens but those who take that footage have to be prepared to give evidence in court.

Mr Kavangh said the use of CCTV to target areas with high rates of illegal dumping has proven to be successful in specific circumstances, for example recently in Laragh. “The council  intends to maximise the use of cost-effective CCTV, and subject to available  finances and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation, to extend the  use of this technology where feasible. For serious littering incidents, it is the  council’s policy to commence legal proceedings with a view to the maximum fines  possible being imposed by the court. The council will also request the assistance of  local An Garda Siochána in situations where this is deemed necessary.”

Cllr Angela Feeney said there are 40-50 instances of illegal dumping a week in county Kildare and it has risen 11% during covid.

The council spends €3 million a year cleaning it up.

Mr Kavanagh said this money could be spent in other areas.

The meeting heard that two bills going through the Oireachtas, including one from Kildare Senator Mark Wall, could help

  