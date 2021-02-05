Company behind North Kildare solar farm want to build larger facility

The company behind an approved solar farm in north Kildare wants to increase the size of the development and the size of the panels.

Harmony Solar Smithstown Limited lodged the new application on February 3 for the Smithstown and Roosk townlands of Maynooth.

It wants to increase the solar panel area from the permitted up to 74,180 m² to up to 150,000 m² of solar panels. The company also wants to increase the height of the solar panel array from the permitted up to 2.8m to up to 3.2m.

If approved, the panel area will be primarily located within the same areas of the site as previously permitted with the exception of a decreased buffer distance under the existing 220kV overhead electricity line from approximately 60m to 36m; decreased buffer distance around the existing three 220kV pylons from approximately 60m as permitted to approximately 46m.

A bigger substation building and compound are also proposed.

Submissions can be made by March 9 and a decision is due on March 30.