Kildare hotel plans to be revamped into apartments at Waterways, Sallins - if approved

Plans to change planning permission for a hotel at the Waterways in Sallins to include an apartment complex and gym have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

The plans, which were lodged on February 2, have yet to be validated by Kildare County Council. This means, the documentation has be examined to ensure the paperwork is in order. This happens with every application.

If validated, submissions can be made by March 8 and a decision is due on March 29.

CWGS Investments Limited has applied for the change of use of the permitted hotel use at ground, 1st and 2nd floor level to now provide for 26 apartments (comprising 16 one-bed and ten two-bed units) and the provision of separate office/gym at basement level.

External alterations include new balconies, openings, an additional entrance on the south-east elevation, replacement of cladding and alterations to car parking arrangements.