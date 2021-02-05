Permission granted for developments at Celbridge horticultural nursery

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for developments at a horticultural nursery in Celbridge.

Dermot Kerins was granted permission for the development on the 2.6 hectare site at Stacumny recently.

The permission included the retention of two containers on the site.

The site is 800 metres to the north of the Department of Agriculture State labs.

A development contribution of €8,018.37 went with the permission.