Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 5

The death has occurred of James CUMMINS

Loughbrown, The Curragh, Kildare



CUMMINS James (Loughbrown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - 1st February 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children Valerie, Martin, Lorraine and Catherine, sister Margaret and brother John, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral has taken place due to government advice on public gatherings. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but couldn't due to government guidelines and HSE restrictions, can leave their condolences on the RIP section below.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Doyle

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Doyle Andrew (Andy). Late of Broadleas, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 3rd February 2021. Son of the late John and Margaret and brother of Jack, Daphne, Liz, Brigid and his twin Noreen. Will be dearly missed by his family, sister in law Grainne, brother in law John, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Andy Rest in Peace.

Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace on Saturday arriving for 11.00 Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Andy, the funeral is private for family only (10 persons).

Those who would have liked to attend Andy’s funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation and understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Live Stream; ballymoreeustaceparish webcam

The death has occurred of Helen Lynch (née Houlihan)

Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Kildare



Helen Lynch (Nee Houlihan), Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny & formerly of Kildoon, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at her home. Devoted wife of the late Criostóir (Christy) and pre-deceased by her siblings Conn and Maureen. Dearest sister to Carmel (Ryan), Terry (Holland) and Michael and loving mother to Donnacha, Aidín (Jephson, Derby), Siobhán (Hunter, Belfast), Bróna (Derry) and Criostóir (Manchester), mother-in-law to Mary, Steve, Stephen and Marie, adoring grandmother to Micheál, Aisling, Ciara, Naoise, Conor, Ellen, Eoin, Oscar, Eimer, Síofra and Ódhran & proud grandmother to Ruby, Evan, Cillian and Feya. Much loved by her extended family and friends. Helen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all.

MAY HELEN REST IN PEACE

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Helen with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, 6th February, at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer (max. 10 in church). Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/.

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Helen and support her family by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday morning en route from Helen's home to the Church.

Please use the online condolence book below if you wish to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of John MCDERMOTT

The Grange, Brewery Road, Stillorgan, Dublin / Kildare



MCDERMOTT John (The Grange, Brewery Road, Dublin and formerly of Cooligmartin House, Timahoe, Kildare) February 3, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, in his 90th year.

Beloved husband of the late Irene and devoted Dad to Joan, Anna, Jackie, Johnny and Stephen who will miss him terribly. He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren Ross, Siobhán, Rory, Jenny, Susie, Robbie, Róisín, Stephen, Shóna, Johan, Ebba, Oskar, Loïc, Malo and Morgan, his great grandchildren Alannah, Daire and Bria, his treasured sister Bette and dear sisters-in-law Audrey and Marie, his loving sons-in-law Andy, Ray and Jed and daughters-in-law Eva and Anne Laure. He will be greatly missed by his beloved nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours.

John was a past pupil of Terenure College and a successful businessman. He had a lifelong association with Clondalkin Rugby Club (a founding member and former President). He enjoyed meeting his many friends in Edmonstown Golf Club, Monkstown Gym and Brittas Bay.

Our darling dad was loving and caring and touched the hearts of so many people. He was always great fun to be around and lit up every room he was in. He was an inspirational man who loved sharing his wisdom. We are heartbroken, but we know that he had a great life, well lived.

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place, but may be viewed online on Saturday morning, February 6, at 10am at www.churchservices.tv/foxrock Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Jacqui O'CONNELL (née Coffey)

Cleevaun, Naas, Kildare / Dungarvan, Waterford



Formerly of Springmount, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Beloved wife of David and daughter of the late Tom and Joan Coffey.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, brother Noel, sisters Mairead, Mary, Majella, Jillian and Joyce, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in Newland's Cross Crematorium on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm with web-streaming from there on the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, you may do so in the Condolence Book below.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Mary (Moll) O'Toole (née Maguire)

Baltracey, Donadea, Kildare



O'Toole, (nee Maguire), Mary (Moll), Baltracey, Donadea, Co. Kildare, February 3rd 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late James and mother of the late Seamus and Beth, deeply regretted by her loving children Margaret, Mary and Patrick, son in law Ned, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Lilly, brothers Richie and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Mary. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by going to https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Sr. Maria RYAN

Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Cappamore, Limerick



RYAN Sr. Maria (Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cappamore, Co. Limerick) February 4th, 2021. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, her extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge on Saturday, February 6th at 11 am and can be viewed on the parish webcam at www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/ Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

The death has occurred of Dick Archbold

Cannycourt, Dunlavin, Kildare / Dublin



Sadly missed by his son Ben, daughters Catherine, Stephanie and Rose, brothers Liam and Paddy, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granchild also his partner Maura.

A private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 5th February, at 11am in Gormanstown Church followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to leave a person message please click on the link below "Condolences"

May Dick Rest In Peace.