KWWSPCA: Advice for new puppy owners

Since Covid-19 changed our lives back in March last year, many people have made the important decision to bring a dog into their lives — a decision that brings years of love and happiness to both owner and pet.

When it involves a puppy, it is vitally important to always check who you are buying the dog from. There are some breeders who are attracted into this business by the incredible profits that can be made. These people have little regard for animal welfare. Only last November Gardai seized 32 pedigree pups with a combined value of €150,000 in a planned raid on a premises in North Dublin, as part of ongoing investigations into criminal activity.

In a report recently in the Sunday Independent, Lynne Kelleher carried a story on the plight of puppies being trafficked into Scotland. The numbers are staggering, estimated by the Scottish SPCA to be in the thousands coming from large dog farms on the island of Ireland. They have found that Airbnb homes are being hired out as a front to sell fashionable dog breeds at record prices. With lockdown prices surging in the last year, people are paying in excess of £2,000 for a cockapoo or a pug. Many new owners are finding that soon after purchasing, the pup is already sick or dying.

In the article, the Scottish SPCA Inspector urged the Irish authorities to try and stop these people leaving Ireland with pups before they get to the ports in Scotland.

So the best advice is to do lots of research if you are planning to buy a puppy.

Once your new friend becomes part of your home, arrange to have it thoroughly checked by a vet and have it microchipped.

This chip has a unique code which when scanned with a special reader, can be matched to the owner's details on a central database. It is inserted by a vet in a simple, quick and painless procedure.

Dog of the Week

Introducing our black beauty, Saoirse. This sleek and slender lady is our newest greyhound, and is not yet two years old. She is a stunning girl who is an absolute dream to walk on the lead and is the gentlest, and calmest little sweetheart imaginable. She loves people, and is great with other dogs too, although, as always, we don't recommend something small and furry as a companion for her, and no cats either. She really loves to be with humans, and as you can see, she has the cutest, perkiest ears which are just perfect for a little gentle scratching.

If you can imagine evenings by the fire with a warm head in your lap, and those melt your heart eyes staring lovingly into your face, then maybe this young lady is the dog for you. Saoirse has been spayed, vaccinated and chipped (chip number 972274525514, origin Ireland).

If you are interested in adopting Saoirse please submit an expression of interest form which can be found at www.kwwspca.ie.

No calls please.

We ask for a minimum donation of €200 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is required.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a registered charity (Number CHY6280) and is registered with the Charities Regulatory Authority (Number 20011048). DAFM reg. number IPT200001C.

