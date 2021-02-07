Kildare Property Watch: Home working made easy in quiet location near Straffan

A four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow in Straffan is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €560,000. The Gallops, in the townland of Boston, features a double garage and large home office, and the property extends to around 3,000 sq ft on an attractive site of approx. 0.56 acres.

The home has generous living accommodation with well-proportioned rooms, including a large kitchen with integrated dining area, a utility room, an attractive living room and four bedrooms. The property also has the benefit of a large open plan office for those who wish to work remotely. The property has an excellent C rating, to ensure plenty of comfort during the cold winter months.

The mature garden, attractively-plannted garden offers privacy. The location is quiet and tranquil but is near Ardclough, which has a primary school. It is close to the K Club, the Village at Lyons and several canal walks.

