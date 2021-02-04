Kildare gardai stop learner driver who was on the phone while driving vehicle with four bald tyres and no tax
Car seized
One of the tyres in question. Photo courtesy of Garda twitter
Earlier today, gardai stopped a motorist who was driving whilst holding a mobile phone in South Kildare.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit found the driver was an unaccompanied learner with no L plates displayed.
They also discovered that the tax was out for 460 days and the car had four bald tyres. The vehicle was then seized and several fixed charge penalty notices were issued as well as penalty points.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit in South Kildare detected a person driving whilst holding a mobile today.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 4, 2021
Driver was an unaccompanied learner with no L Plates displayed. Tax was out 460 days & car had 4 bald tyres.
Vehicle Seized & numerous FCPNs issued to include penalty points. pic.twitter.com/qkMwQVGLMr
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on