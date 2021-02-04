Kildare singer-songwriter's song features on new Netflix series starring Katherine Heigl

Kildare's Megan O'Neill was bursting with excitement when her song featured on the first episode of Firefly Lane which debuted on Netflix yesterday.

She celebrated with a bottle of bubbly. Check out her celebrations below.

Her version of Time in a Bottle is on her second album which is being released in March. Its been a busy week for the Ballymore Eustace singer songwriter. She appeared on the Today Show on RTE earlier this week.