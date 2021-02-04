Second Covid-19 outbreak at Kildare Direct Provision Centre

The Eyre Powell Direct Provision Centre in Newbridge has experienced another Covid outbreak.

RTE News has said it has seen a letter to residents confirming that "cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Eyre Powell Hotel."

It's understood, the letter dated February 3, advised residents that the Department of Public Health, Safety Net and IPAS were planning to test everyone at the hotel. However, that would not take place until next Monday, February 8.

There was a previous outbreak at the centre in August 2020.