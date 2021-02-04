Permission granted for new 50 bed hotel at Kill in Kildare

Planning permission has been granted for a new hotel at Kill in Kildare.

The directors of Goffs said planning permission has been granted for the development of a 50-bed equine themed hotel at Kill, Co. Kildare.

The project will be a partnership between Goffs and Kildare Hotel Opportunities, a company owned by hoteliers Eoin Doyle and Ray Byrne.

“We are delighted that Kildare Hotel Opportunities will develop this exciting new facility at Goffs. This development will enhance the world class facilities at Kildare Paddocks and will be of enormous benefit to national and international Goffs clients, enabling them to avail of the facilities and reside on site for our extensive sales programmes,” said Eimear Mulhern, Chairman, Goffs.

Ms Mulhern said they believe the proposed equine theme for the hotel will prove very popular with racegoers attending the three Kildare race tracks and visitors to the many equine and retail attractions in the county.

Goff partner, Eoin Doyle, said they are very excited with the opportunity to create a 4-star contemporary boutique hotel in a peaceful paddock setting, beside the iconic Goffs, just off the N7. “For those doing business locally, in the Millennium Park or shopping at Kildare Village or seeking to stay close to Dublin, we believe this will add significantly to the county’s tourism and hospitality infrastructure.”

His business partner, Ray Byrne, said they are combining many years of experience together in building a place that guests will enjoy as a base for lots of activities.

Kildare County Council and Kildare Failte, Kildare’s Tourism Board, have also welcomed the development of the 50-bed Hotel.

The statement said that for Goffs the new hotel follows the successful opening of the Circle K service station. “This latest addition will achieve a key objective of growing the balance sheet and strengthening the asset base for all the shareholders of Robert J Goff & Co PLC.”

Commenting from a bloodstock sales perspective, Goffs Group Chief Executive, Henry Beeby: “The addition of an on-site hotel will only add to Kildare Paddocks’ reputation as an unrivalled auction facility”.