Kildare singer raises funds for St Brigid's Hospice with online gig

Kildare performer Ross Donegan has already raised thousands of euro for St Brigid's Hospice with an online gig.

The mini concert went out to fans at 9pm on Friday last and has so far been viewed over 12,000 times.

WATCH HERE

www.facebook.com/rossdmusic

DONTATE HERE

https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

Ross has been entertaining friends, family and fans on Facebook with impromptu sessions over the last few months.

Last August, during the Kildare-Laois-Offaly lockdown, his version of The Offaly Rover song was a big hit.

