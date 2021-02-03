Gardaí release image of suspect in Kildare robbery

Gardaí are investigating a robbery that took place at Enfield Leisure Park, Canal Road, Enfield at around 12 noon on 3rd November last.

During the course of this incident, the injured party was taking pictures when she was pushed onto the ground from behind by two men.

She had her camera bag around her shoulder and the camera was around her neck.

Two men managed to get the camera bag but failed to get her camera.

Description of Suspect

In addition to the Evo-fit, the first suspect is described as follows:

- 30 years old

- Black / dark brown hair

- Slim build

- Lighter coloured blue / green eyes

- Very dark eyebrows which stood out making his eyes appear narrower looking

- Clear skin with reddish cheeks.

There is no Evo-fit for the second suspect but he is described as follows:

- Red bomber jacket

- Baggy bootcut blue jeans

- Dark mustard hoodie and he wore the hood up

Gardaí at Enfield investigating and can be contacted at: 046 9541002