PHOTOS: Gardaí want to reunite stolen dogs and puppies with their owners

Gardaí have seized 12 dogs and five puppies in Galway.

The seizure was made shortly after 10am yesterday when gardaí searched a number of vehicles in the Kiltulllagh area near Athenry.

During the course of the search, the following breeds were discovered in three vehicles:

Five Golden Labrador puppies, a black Lurcher, two Chihuahuas, three Collie crosses, two Springer Spaniels, a Foxhound Beagle, a Terrier, a Cocker Spaniel, and a Setter.

Anyone who may be missing a dog or may have had a dog stolen recently matching the description of these is asked to contact gardai.

Contact Athenry Garda Station on 091 844016 or Galway Garda Station on 091 538000.