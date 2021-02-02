Woman hoping to connect with Kildare family she knew many years ago

A woman living in Edenderry is hoping to re-connect with a family in Kildare town.

Rose Judge said her mother Madeleine, who is aged 81, is hoping to make contact with the Collins family she knew many years ago.

Madeline, whose maiden name is Nolan, used to cycle from Edenderry to Kildare town to spend time with this family.

Madeleine on her wedding day

Madeleine used to live on Gilroy Avenue but now lives in Castleview Park.

If anybody can help, please email editor@kildarepost.com and we will put you in touch with Rose and Madeleine.