BREAKING: Garda searches off N7 uncover fake guns and €1m in drugs

Gardaí seized drugs with an estimated value of €1.1m along with a number of imitation firearms during an operation off the N7 today.

As part of ongoing investigations led by the District Detective Unit in Tallaght, an operation was carried out this morning at storage facility in the CityWest area where 27 storage containers were searched under warrant.





During the course of the searches Gardaí recovered quantities of controlled drugs comprising of:

Suspected cannabis herb – valued at approximately €452,100;

Suspected Crack Cocaine – valued at approximately €542,500;

Suspected Cocaine – valued at approximately €70,000.

The total value of drugs seized is approximately €1.1 million (pending analysis).



The operation was led by the District Detective Unit Tallaght and assisted by District Detective Unit Rathfarnham, Drugs Unit Tallaght, Burglary Response Unit DMR South, Emergency Response Unit, the Dog Unit and other local units.

A Garda spokesperson added: "Four imitation firearms were also seized during the course of the searches.



"No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

"An Incident Room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and the scene is currently being preserved pending technical and forensic examination.



"Investigations are ongoing."