Newbridge resident and friends send books to every nursing home in Ireland

A big-hearted Newbridge author is availing of free post to nursing homes to send his book to nearly 500 facilities in the country.

The book, Sixty Photographs for Simon, consists of 60 images from 25 different countries that Vincent Butler has taken on his work-related world travels on-board an expedition cruise ship, the National Geographic Explorer, where he worked as a lecturer.

Each image is accompanied by the story behind it such as Saharan sand dunes in Morocco, a Gentoo penguin with her chicks on the Antarctic Peninsula and a traditional Andes cottage in Peru and

The foreword was written by Tim Severin, the explorer who sailed across the North Atlantic in a skin-covered boat, the St Brendan, in the 1970s.

Vincent said: "In the months leading up to Christmas I approached a number of friends and asked each of them if they would agree to set up a Facebook Fundraiser for the Simon Community.

I explained that for every €10 raised, I would donate a copy of my book ‘Sixty Photographs for Simon’ to a nursing home or school countrywide.

"A close cohort of 18 friends came onboard and joined me for this project and together we raised €12,357.

"As a result I am gifting a copy of my book to every nursing home in the country, all 456 of them."

Separate batches of books was dispatched in recent weeks.

Vincent thanked everyone who participated in, and donated to this project to An Post for their ‘Freepost’ service to nursing homes during Covid, without which this initiative would not have been possible.