COVID-19 LATEST: CMO warns about infections in workplaces and retail outlets

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

All 10 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 79 years and the age range is 45-101 years.

There has been a total of 3,317 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 31st January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 197,553 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

506 are men / 546 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

335 in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway, 54 in Kildare and the remaining 405 cases are spread across all other counties**



As of 2pm today, 1,436 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. 38 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection.

"People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

“In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.”