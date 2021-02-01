Call to support proposal to allocate land for sports facilities in Athy

The inclusion of five hectares of Council owned land for the provision of new sports playing fields in the forthcoming Athy Development Plan has been welcomed by Senator Mark Wall.

The Council is proposing to develop almost 12.5 acres at Fortbarrington Road on the southern side of the town.

The plan is currently at Draft stage and Senator Wall is encouraging all those involved with sport in the town to support this development.

Senator Wall said: "This is very encouraging news for all those involved with sport in the town. I have been asking for such a development over the last number of years and finally we are heading in this very positive direction.

"The Athy Town plan gives the people of Athy a say in its future, they have until 8th February to get their submission in and I would encourage all those involved in sport to register their support of this proposal."

"I also believe we need to look at further sites for sport development within the town. I will be proposing such in my own submission to the plan. I have had discussions with other interested parties on further co-location sites in the town. I will be following those up through this plan and with Kildare County Council.

"It is very important that the clubs are aware that must register an interest in the forthcoming sports capital grant by the 15 th February with the closing date now extended to the 1st March for applications, I know I have spoken to a number who intend to apply for funding and to develop and extend their current facilities.

"Athy’s population is set to increase to 11,837 over the life time of this plan, but we are all aware of the large population in its hinterland that play with clubs in the town and enjoy the facilities on offer.

"We have through this plan an opportunity to identify additional lands and future proof the sporting needs of the next generations of Athy’s sporting stars."