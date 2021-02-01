Road repairs needed in Monread, Naas

There has been a call for road repairs to be carried out at Monread Avenue in Naas.

Cllr Carmel Kelly told a Naas Municipal District meeting that holes at ramps on the road are causing problems for motorists.

Clr Kelly likened the holes to “craters, not potholes” and added that cars “zig zag all over the place to avoid them.”

Cllr Kelly asked when the repairs would will be done.

Kildare County Council said that the ramps will be assessed and repairs carried out as required “in the coming weeks.”

Cllr Kelly commented “you only need to drive over them to assess them.”

The councillor has also called for a zebra crossing at the location pictured.