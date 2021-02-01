PHOTOS: Spectacular Hill of Allen light show kicks off online events for St Brigid's Day

Into Kildare lined up a series of events and celebrations to mark St Brigid’s Day.

Among the highlights of ‘Feile Bhride’ in Kildare was the lighting of the Hill of Allen last night when the tower at the top of the hill will be immersed in a white light to symbolise hope for the New Year.

This is the first time that the Hill of Allen has been illuminated.

Due to restrictions, there was no access on the evening to ensure public safety and comply with Government guidelines.

However, members of the public can view the ‘lighting up’ from their own homes or by logging onto Into Kildare’s Facebook page.

A number of other virtual events and activities are also planned from walks on St Brigid’s Trail and exciting ‘Feile Bhride’ (Festival of St Brigid) on-line activities, that are set to see the people of Kildare and beyond celebrate and honour Ireland’s much loved Patron Saint.

Other events lined up include a competition for children to make a St Brigid’s cross (out of whatever materials they can). Prizes for under 10s and over 10 yrs include vouchers for Whitewater Shopping Centre and family entry to Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park. For details visit: www.intokildare.ie

St Brigid’s Day traditionally marks the first day of Spring in the Northern hemisphere and has been celebrated by Christians all over the world for many centuries. The much adored Kildare patron saint was born in the 5th century, where she built a monastery for men and women in Kildare around 470AD; pioneering monastic life in Ireland. Irish missionaries and migrants carried her name and spirit across the world and today, pilgrims and visitors come to Kildare from all over the world seeking to walk in Brigid’s footsteps.

Commenting on the St Brigid’s Day celebrations in the county, CEO of Into Kildare, Aine Mangan said; “Kildare has a deep-rooted connection with St Brigid which dates back many centuries, so it is fitting that we mark and honour the great work she did for the people of Kildare and indeed, Ireland. We are very excited this year to instil an air of hope and possibility to the people of Kildare with the lighting up of the Hill of Allen and to mark the positivity of the people of our county after what has been a difficult year for us all. We hope people will watch the illumination virtually and safely from their homes and see it as a beacon of hope for the year ahead”

For the full line up of St Brigid’s Day Events visit: www.intokildare.ie

The Hill of Allen

The Hill of Allen is a volcanic hill situated in the west of County Kildare, Ireland, beside the village of Allen. According to Irish Mythology it was the seat of the hunter-warrior Fionn mac Cumhaill and the Fianna.

One of Leinster’s best known landmarks, and the one which probably lingers longest in the memory of the county’s exiles is the Tower on the Hill of Allen. Its outline appearing on the horizon means home for so many returning Kildare people.

Known locally as “Aylmer’s Folly,” The Tower was the strange idea of a man who was in the year 1798, Sir Gerald George Aylmer, of Donadea Castle, Co. Kildare.