Custody term for man who abused gardaí in Naas betting shop

A man who was intoxicated and abused gardai in a betting shop was prosecuted at Naas District Court on January 28.

Jamie Byrne, 28, whose address was given as 43 The Willows, Castlefen, Sallins, was prosecuted for abusive behaviour at Boylesports, Naas on December 18, 2019.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the incident occurred at around 6pm.

He said the defendant was intoxicated and told the gardaí to f… off. He also said “he’d ride their mothers.”

The court was also told that the defendant, who has 19 previous convictions, had a quantity of cider with him at the time.

Solicitor Conal Boyce commented on the defendant’s age saying “you’d have thought that life would have moved on, but evidently not.”

Mr Boyce also said the defendant has two children and has difficulties with alcohol and drugs.

Judge Desmond Zaidan asked the defendant if he was proud of himself and he replied “no”.

Commenting that the defendant was only making a fool of himself, JudgeZaidan imposed a three months custody order.