Plans for new Kildare wind farm have been lodged

Plans have been lodged with the council for a new wind farm in County Kildare.

Ummeras Wind Farm Ltd want to build five 169m turbines on lands between Rathangan and Monasterevin with some works also taking place in County Offaly.

The wind farm proposal is earmarked for the townlands of Ummeras Beg, Coolatogher, Mullaghroe Lower, Ummeras More and Coolsickin/Quinsborough.

The plans also include an electrical substation, underground cabling, new access tracks and a 100m meteroligical mast. Permission is being sought for tens years, while the windfarm has an expected operational lifespan of 30 years. A separate application is being submitted to Offaly County Council to allow changes to a road junction to facilitate the delivery of the turbines onsite.

An Environmenal Impact Statement and Natura study have been submitted with the application.

It's understood Statkraft is the company behind the project.