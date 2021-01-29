Kildare restaurant retains two star Michelin status

A Kildare restaurant, the Aimsir, has retained its two Michelin Stars in the 2021 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, which has just been published.

The restaurant is located at the Cliff at Lyons, not far from Celbridge.

Run by Jordan Bailey, originally from Cornwall, UK, and Majken Bech-Bailey, from Denmark, the restaurant opened in late 2018.

Majken Bech Bailey told us that this is the second two star from Michelin.

How are they getting along with Covid? “Pretty good at the moment,” said Majken.

While the restaurant is closed to sit down business - it was last open for that on December 19 when six tables were available for customers - it now concentrates on take away business. “We do an Aimsir box which is available every Saturday for collection,” she said.

Including herself and Jordan, there are seven involved, working in shifts, which is a full time equivalent of almost four jobs.

Getting into the guide is a key goal for many restaurants and their chefs.

One newcomer – Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore, Co. Cork – joins the list of 18 Michelin Star recipients in the Republic of Ireland whose names feature in the 2021 Michelin Guide.

Other restaurants that hold their Michelin Star from previous years are the Two Star Restaurants Patrick Guilbaud and The Greenhouse in Dublin City.

One Star Dublin establishments are Chapter One, Variety Jones and L’Ecrivain in Dublin City and Liath in Blackrock village.

Elsewhere, other one-star restaurants are Aniar and Loam (Galway City); Campagne and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel (Kilkenny); Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna (Clare); House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore (Waterford); Ichigo Ichie (Cork City Centre); Chestnut in Ballydehob, West Cork; Bastion (Kinsale) and The Oak Room at Adare Manor in County Limerick.

This year’s Guide sees the introduction of the new Michelin ‘Green Star’ distinction – highlighting restaurants that are leaders in sustainability practices.

Ireland’s three Michelin Green Star recipients are Kai and Loam Restaurant (both Galway City) and Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites on the Aran Island of Inishmaan in Co. Galway.

Four restaurants join the list of 18 Bib Gourmand recipients in the Republic of Ireland.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise those establishments offering good food at affordable prices. The four newcomers are: Spitalfields in The Coombe, Dublin City; Volpe Nera in Blackrock, Co. Dublin; Goldie in Cork City and Table Forty One in Gorey.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 guide, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said: “This has been a hugely challenging period for the hospitality industry and our thoughts remain with all those who have suffered from the pandemic and by the restrictions that have been put in place.

“We were heartened by the number of chefs who called us during the year to ensure we were still going ahead with the Guide and our yearly awards. The Michelin Guide is about promoting the hospitality industry as a whole and we want to shine a light on the hard work, tenacity and commitment of chefs and restaurant teams,” he added.

Published now in a digital format only, by tyre manufacturer Michelin, the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2021 is available at https://guide.michelin.com/ie/en and via the iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/michelin-guide-worldwide/id1541129177