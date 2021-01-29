Intel Ireland employees volunteer for community projects during 2020

During 2020, Intel Ireland employes got involved with the Intel Involved programme, a global initiative that facilitates opportunities for volunteering and encourages employees to get involved in the communities where they live and work.

As a result of the challenges and changes brought about by the Covid pandemic, the expectation for 2020 was that volunteer hours contributed by employees would take an understandable dip.

However, at this most challenging time, Intel Ireland employees stepped up, volunteering more hours in 2020 than ever before! In total, more than 178,000 hours were volunteered by Intel employees all across Ireland.

The average number of hours volunteered by employees in Ireland was the highest per person of any Intel site in the world.

Intel said this is an incredible achievement and conveys the resilience, determination and commitment to volunteering that has been demonstrated by of employees throughout this pandemic.

The hours volunteered by Intel employees come in many different ways. For some people, they gave time to supporting pandemic relief efforts, for example by making items of PPE at home, helping to deliver PPE and other equipment, or providing community training.

Others found ways to continue to support charities – for instance the Intel Knitting club made hundreds of items for small babies at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin. Many employees continued to support local sporting organisations through online activities and to support their local schools in a variety of creative ways.

Intel employee Patrizia Odierna (r) is pictured making PPE garments at home with her daughter Greta



The Intel Involved volunteer programme began in 1995. Since then, employees have generously volunteered with causes such as education, community development and tackling environmental challenges. Over the past decade, Intel employees have volunteered more than 10 million hours globally.

One of the main goals of Intel’s community programme is to ensure that local areas are well maintained and looked after by our employees. For example, in 2020, a number of Intel employees in our corporate services department made hundreds of bird boxes for our local tidy towns.

Intel employee John O’Dea is picture making a bird box for the local Tidy Towns associations

During times like these, community spirit is more important than ever. Hours acquired in 2020 resulted in an increase of 54,000 hours compared with 2019. Volunteers gave back to a wide range of non-profit organisations, including more than 61,500 hours to schools and educational institutions, over 81,000 hours to sports organisations and over 12,000 hours to charities. It is important to note that all volunteering was achieved in line with Covid guidelines and regulations.

Intel employee Padraig Gubbins takes parts in the annual charity cycle event for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin



Since the COVID pandemic first began to impact Ireland earlier this year, we have been proud to support organisations who have worked diligently to respond to the unprecedented crisis. Our contributions are made with sincere gratitude for all that they do. Click to see a summary of the Intel Ireland COVID relief efforts implemented over the past number of months.