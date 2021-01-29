House burgled near Naas while occupant was inside

A house has been burgled near Naas while the occupant was present.

The incident happened at Stephenstown Lawns, Two Mile House, on January 22.

Read more County Kildare news

The person heard a noise at the front door and then saw three males running from the dwelling between 7.50pm and 8pm.The front door was open.

Some €300 worth of jewellery, including a DKNY watch, was stolen along with €60 in cash.