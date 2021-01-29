House burgled near Naas while occupant was inside
Gardaí
Naas gardaí are investigating
A house has been burgled near Naas while the occupant was present.
The incident happened at Stephenstown Lawns, Two Mile House, on January 22.
The person heard a noise at the front door and then saw three males running from the dwelling between 7.50pm and 8pm.The front door was open.
Some €300 worth of jewellery, including a DKNY watch, was stolen along with €60 in cash.
