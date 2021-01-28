Kildare deaths January 28

Peter Early, Lakeside Park, Naas

The death has taken place of Peter Early, Lakeside Park, Naas. Loving husband of the late Seppie and devoted father of the late Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving sons David, Peter, Brian andJohn Paul, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, extended family, friends and neignbours.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Sr. Ellen Teresa Butler, Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilmoganny, Kilkenny

The death has occurred of Sr. Ellen Teresa Butler, Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilmoganny, Kilkenny. Sr Ellen Butler passed away on January 27. Deeply regretted by her sister, Clare, nieces, nephews, her extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church on Friday, January 29 at 11 am and can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery.

Bernie Doran (née Doyle), Lullymore, Rathangan

The death has occurred of Bernie Doran (née Doyle), Lullymore, Rathangan. Wife of the late John and sister of the late Paddy. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Beechpark Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann-Marie and Colette, sisters Mary and Sheila, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Removal on Friday to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn for requiem mass at 1:30 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who may have wished to attend but now cannot may view on Friday from 1-30pm at the following link https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Elizabeth (Lizzy) Jordan, Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare

Elizabeth (Lizzy) Jordan, Loughbollard, Clane passed away on January 26, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by her loving children Amanda, Oliver, Sean and Eoín, grandchildren, mother Betty, sisters Maggie and Hilda, extended family and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Elizabeth. Elizabeth's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 10.30am by going to www.claneparish.com

William (Bill) Kiernan, Sheane, Rathangan



William (Bill) died on the 27 January, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff in Beechpark Nursing Home, Dunmurray, Co. Kildare. Bill is predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law William Swords, nephews Liam, Tyrone and Rory, nieces Catherine and Margaret and extended family, neighbours and many good friends.

Following Government and HSE Guidelines, a Private Funeral Mass (max 10) will be celebrated on Friday, 29 January, at 10 o'clock in the Church of The Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. The Mass can be viewed on the Rathangan Parish https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Matthew (Matt) O'Connell, Knockane House, Great Connell, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) O'Connell, Knockane House, Great Connell, Newbridge. Formerly of Mallow, Co. Cork, Matthew (Matt) O'Connell will be sadly missed by his loving wife Úna, daughter Jennifer, brothers Jack, Pierce (RIP) and Paul (RIP), sister Kathleen (RIP), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Funeral service to take place in Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Sr. Anne O'Leary, Kilcock, Kildare / Bunclody, Wexford

The death has occurred of Sr. Anne O'Leary, Kilcock, Kildare / Bunclody, Wexford. Sr. Anne, of the Presentation Sisters and formerly Bunclody, Co. passed away peacefully on January 26 in the tender care of the staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock. Deeply regretted by her Presentation Community, her loving brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private funeral mass will take place in Ballyduff Church, Camolin, Co. Wexford, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 12 noon by going to the following link : http://bit.ly/3sVfMii

Maureen Quinn, formerly of Upper St. Joseph`s Terrace, Athy

The death has occurred of Maureen Quinn, formerly of Upper St. Joseph`s Terrace, Athy. She passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Sadly missed by her loving brother Tommy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning (29 January) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. A private cremation will take place.

Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, Leixlip, Kildare / Sligo / Upperchurch, Tipperary

Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, Leixlip, Kildare / Sligo and formerly Glown, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary passed away on January 26, at St. James Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary T. Sadly missed by his loving wife, brother Con, sisters-in-law Mary and Gen, brothers-in-law, Goddaughter Colette, cherished nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Paddy’s Funeral Mass on Saturday, 30 January, at 11am by following this link - https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity