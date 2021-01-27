COVID-19 LATEST: "Now is not the time to drop your guard" - warns CMO as 53 deaths reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these, 50 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 26th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,335 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 191,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There were 54 cases in Co Kildare.

Of the cases notified today:

618 are men / 711 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 43 years old

437 in Dublin, 114 in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties**



As of 2pm today, 1,670 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. 81 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

7 Day Incidence is 249.7

5-day moving average is 1,383

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October, therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household.

"The risk of transmission in the community remains very high.

"We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.”