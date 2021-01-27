Van damaged outside house in Kildare town estate

Local gardaí are investigating an incident in which a van was damaged in an attempt to break into the vehicle.

The incident happened in the Kildare town area at around 9pm on Sunday night.

The culprit(s) left empty handed but caused damaged to the vehicle.

Anybody who noticed any suspicious activity in the Ruanbeg Manor area at the time is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station.

A Garda Press Office statement said:

"Kildare Gardaí responded to reports of an alleged attempted theft from a motor vehicle at 9pm on the night of 25th of January 2021 in Ruanbeg Manor, Kildare, Co. Kildare.

"Some minor damage to the exterior vehicle was reported but no belongings were taken and no arrests have yet been made.

"Investigations are ongoing."