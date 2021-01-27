No date yet for Kildare public lighting change work to start

Kildare County Council does not know yet exactly when major work to make public lights more efficient will begin but the tender for the work contract is expected to be awarded in November or December of this year.

The plan is to replace older less energy efficient lights with newer ones.

The council has over 22,000 public lights in the county and financial savings are expected with new lights.

At the January 25 meeting of Kildare County Council, Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer asked officials when the National Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Programme will commence in Kildare.

In a report to members, the council said: “The Eastern Region, which includes Kildare, appointed Consulting Engineers to provide consultancy services for stages 1-3 last week on January 19 2021. It is expected the tender for the Works Contract (Stages 4 and 5) will be issued between May 2021 and June 2021.”

They said the tender documents for the North West Region of the country are expected to return May/June 2021 and as a result the timing for Eastern Region tendering is arranged to avoid overlapping as it is envisaged that the same suppliers may be involved in the tendering process.

The council concluded: “The Eastern Region tender return is expected in July/August 2021 and the award of tender for the works contract is expected November/December 2021. Currently, a date when the works will commence in Kildare is not available. A commencement date is subject to completion of the tendering process, appointment of a preferred contractor and submission of a works programme from the successful contractor.”