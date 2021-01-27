Gardaí seize five cars off motorists at "Naas Ball"

Five vehicles were seized at a Garda checkpoint near the Naas Ball yesterday.

Naas Roads Policing Unit on Operation Fanacht duty were monitoring vehicles travelling in the area.

Of the five cars seized, three had no insurance and two were driven by Unaccompanied Learner Drivers.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to all drivers.

Court proceedings may follow in some cases.

Meanwhile, gardaí arrested 790 drivers nationwide for Driving While Intoxicated during the period from 4th December 2020 until 5th January 2021.

There were sadly, 10 fatalities on our roads during the period between 4th December 2020 up until 5th January 2021. This compares with 16 for the same dates in 2019. This is a reduction of 6 fatalities (38% decrease).



In 2020 there were a total of 148 fatalities on Irish roads. This compares with 140 in 2019. This is an overall increase of 8 (+6%).



As another key part of the Christmas and New Year Safety campaign, An Garda Síochána conducted a "National Slow Down Day” on 11th and 12th of December to detect those speeding on our roads.

The operation consisted of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300 speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 186,125 vehicles and detected 892 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

At the same time, 185,233 drivers were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit.



