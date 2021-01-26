Gardaí seize van after L driver speeding at almost 150km/hr on M7
An unaccompanied learner driver in Kildare has had their van seized after they were detected speeding at 149km/h on the M7.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the driver of this van at a speed of 149km/h on the M7.
They then discovered the driver was an unaccompanied learner permit holder with no L plates displayed
The van was seized with proceedings to follow.
