Garda appeal over missing teenagers last seen yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Elise Mulumba, 17 years, and Aaliah Mulumba, 15 years, who are both missing from the Tralee area since Monday.

Elise is described as being 5'2" with black hair, of slim build and with brown eyes.

Aaliah is described as being 5’2” with brown hair, slim build and with brown eyes.

Elise and Aaliah are believed to be with one another and currently in Dublin.



Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tralee on 66 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.