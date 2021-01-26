Waiting game for Ardclough playground in Kildare

Some Leixlip and Celbridge projects ahead in Parks list

€100,000 already earmarked for Ardclough project

Kildare County Council has put aside some funding for a playground in Ardclough but it is very unclear when one will be provided in the village.

At the January 22 meeting of the council’s Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District, Cllr Ide Cussen asked for an update on the status of the playground listed for Ardclough.

She was told that funding of €100,000 is included for the  Ardclough playground  in the Capital Programme 2021-2023, including €50,000 in 2022 and €50,000 in 2023

But the meeting heard that at least another €100,000 needs  to be identified to pay for the playground. 

Councillors also heard that additionally the completion of upgrading a Leixlip  playground, the development of an outdoor youth facility for Celbridge and the  development of The Wonderful Barn in Leixlip needs to be completed before the Ardclough project can be  progressed.

At the same meeting, the members were told that it was “unclear” what funding  might be available for the Leixlip and Celbridge projects or what stages of the projects could be funded.

The councillors will learn more before the end of March as part of an outline of the council’s Parks Section Works Programme  for 2021.  


 