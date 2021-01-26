‘More litter bins are needed in Naas scenic areas’ — councillor

Litter bins are likely to be reallocated in the Naas area.

This will mean that bins are moved to areas where they’re deemed more necessary — rather than a likely increase in the overall number of bins.

According to Kildare County Council this will be undertaken shortly.

A number of councillors complained about the overall litter bin service in the town.

Cllr Seamie Moore said more bins are needed in the canal and lakes area because of an increased number of people using these places because of the coronavirus outbreak. He also criticised the badly organised “servicing of bins.”

He said that bins are too close together or there are not enough of them,” he said.

Cllr Anne Breen claimed that bins are not emptied often enough and she suggested that bigger bins should be deployed and the use of more eco friendly bins would be considered.

The widespread deployment of solar powered bins would future proof the issue, said Cllr Carmel Kelly, who said that more people are walking everywhere and not just in the lakes and canal areas.

She said money should not be thrown at the problem but there is a need for a proper management plan.

Cllr Evie Sammon called for composition and recycling bins to be bought as has been done in Dublin city.

Cllr Bill Clear said the Naas Tidy Towns group empties bins and the problem is not with the people but the bins. He said the bins are not filled with domestic litter.

He said there are 180 bins and three vehicles used to empty them

He said the service is not efficient and does not operate on Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays.

Naas Mayor Fintan Brett said people should take personal responsibility and bring litter home with them.