Minister of State Martin Heydon backs #bestshot campaign to fast-track Covid-19 vaccines to pharmacies

Kildare South TD and and Minister of State Martin Heydon has supported a campaign being run by the Leinster Leader and KildareNow to fast-track Covid-19 vaccines to local pharmacies so that communities can be protected from the virus as soon as possible.

Last July, Deputy Heydon was appointed Minister of State with special responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Mr Heydon said: "I have to declare a vested interest in that my wife is a pharmacist but that means I know the critical role they play in advising and reassuring the public on all health related concerns."

Last week the Government approved a plan to pay GPs and pharmacists almost €91 million to vaccinate 1.5 million people against Covid-19.

GPs and pharmacists would be paid €60 per patient under this vaccination plan. GPs working in mass vaccination centres will be paid €120 per hour.

Mr Heydon said: "It is intended for GP's and pharmacists to play an integral role in the vaccination programme as our supply of vaccine increases.

"The remuneration package agreed with the HSE last week allows for the roll-out of vaccinations through community pharmacies.

"This will mainly apply to the AstraZeneca vaccine which can be stored in general fridges when it becomes widely available here."

People are being urged to sign a petition in the #bestshot campaign which will be delivered to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly so the people of Kildare can let the government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to our local communities - through our local pharmacies.

Politicians across Kildare have also supported the initiative.

You can comment on our Facebook, or follow us on Twitter - #bestshot.