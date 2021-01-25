Horse stables being planned for the Nurney area

Horse stables are being planned for the Nurney area.

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of four stable boxes and a tack room in the Kingsbog area.

Also in the designs is a dungstead and a three-bay hay storage shed.

A new recessed entrance is also proposed to facilitate this development, according to Construction Information Services.

Planning documents state that it is also intended to import non-hazardous soil and stone in order to raise the levels of the land of area 1.72 hectares by up to 1.5m.

In November, a planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the erection of nine horse stables at Brockagh, Robertstown for rearing and training of horses with tackroom, rug room, feed store and hay storage shed.