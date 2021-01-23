Lifesaving Lions install defibrillators across 10 Kildare towns

Members of Maynooth/Kilcock Lions Club recently bought and installed defibrillators on shop fronts in the centre of nine Kildare towns and villages.

The new AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) are located at Allenwood, Celbridge, Coill Dubh, Derrinturn, Donadea, Johnstownbridge, Kilcock, Maynooth, and Prosperous. A further device will be installed in Leixlip.

The lifesaving equipment is housed in a weatherproof and vandal resistant cabinet. A keycode for access in an emergency can be given by shop staff or the emergency services.

The automated devices, when switched on, complete a diagnostic check of the patient’s heart, and will inform the user by voice command of what procedure to follow. The devices are safe, and designed to be used by anyone regardless of their medical skill.

Maynooth/Kilcock Lions Club wants to thank the owners of the premises where the new AEDs are located, and Kildare County Council’s Leader Programme for part funding the defibrillator project.

Maynooth/Kilcock Lions Club was founded in 1981. It provides services and resources to a large number of deserving causes and environmental projects. It supports a range of services to the less well-off, and in cooperation with other charity organisations such as St Vincent de Paul, assists with fundraisers such as the annual food appeal at Christmas.

Every year the club sends about 40 people on holiday to Trabolgan in Cork. Other projects supported by the club include Kildare Hospice; Clane Riding for the Disabled; St John of Gods and the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The club has also built and manages 21 sheltered houses in Maynooth, Celbridge and Clane, which provide safe and secure housing for residents to live independently into ripe old age.

According to Peter O’Sullivan of the Lions Club, “Maynooth/Kilcock Lions Club is always seeking new members to ensure the continuence of 40 years of ‘We Serve’, which is the motto of all Lions Clubs.” Interested people should contact www.maynoothkilcocklionsclub.org.