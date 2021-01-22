EXPLAINED: Why the public water supply in Naas was discoloured last week

Irish Water have clarified why some of the public supply in Naas was discoloured last week.

The utility company pointed out that in Ireland, drinking water can pass through several kilometres of pipework before it reaches homes and businesses.

Some of this pipework is constructed from cast iron and, depending on the area, can be up to 100 years old.

“Old cast iron mains typically suffer from corrosion and as a result, sediment from these pipes can be dislodged during repair or maintenance works, causing temporary discolouration of the water,” said IW in a statement.

This is not harmful to health and usually running the tap for a number of minutes will restore the clear colour.

Valve repair works were undertaken in the Naas area recently which may have caused temporary discolouration of the water supply.