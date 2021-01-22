83 year old woman allegedly exceeded drink drive limit in Kildare
Straffan
Naas courthouse
An 83 year old woman is facing an allegation of driving with excess alcohol, Naas District court heard on January 13.
Ann Colfer, whose address was given as Paddock Lodge, Ratoath, County Meath, was prosecuted for an alleged office at Straffan village on June 26 last.
Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that the reading returned from the sample taken from the woman is “very high”.
The court heard the incident happened at 3.30pm.
The case was adjourned until May 26.
