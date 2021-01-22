83 year old woman allegedly exceeded drink drive limit in Kildare

An 83 year old woman is facing an allegation of driving with excess alcohol, Naas District court heard on January 13.

Ann Colfer, whose address was given as Paddock Lodge, Ratoath, County Meath, was prosecuted for an alleged office at Straffan village on June 26 last.

Read more County Kildare news

Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that the reading returned from the sample taken from the woman is “very high”.

The court heard the incident happened at 3.30pm.

The case was adjourned until May 26.